  • Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Jon Rahm

Published 10:51 IST, August 19th 2024

Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Jon Rahm

Brooks Koepka picked up his second LIV Golf League victory of the year Sunday when he shot 7-under 73 at The Greenbrier and beat Jon Rahm with a par on the first playoff hole.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brooks Koepka
Captain Brooks Koepka, of Smash GC, hits from the 17th tee during the final round of LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White | Image: AP
