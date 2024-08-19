Published 10:51 IST, August 19th 2024
Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Jon Rahm
Brooks Koepka picked up his second LIV Golf League victory of the year Sunday when he shot 7-under 73 at The Greenbrier and beat Jon Rahm with a par on the first playoff hole.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Captain Brooks Koepka, of Smash GC, hits from the 17th tee during the final round of LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:51 IST, August 19th 2024