Published 21:46 IST, October 22nd 2024

Browns signing QB Bailey Zappe off KC's practice squad after injuries to Watson, Thompson-Robinson

With starter Deshaun Watson out for the season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson dealing with a finger injury on his throwing hand, Cleveland is signing QB Bailey Zappe from Kansas City's practice squad.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bailey Zappe
Bailey Zappe throws during warmup in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough, Mass. | Image: AP Photo
