Published 21:46 IST, October 22nd 2024
Browns signing QB Bailey Zappe off KC's practice squad after injuries to Watson, Thompson-Robinson
With starter Deshaun Watson out for the season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson dealing with a finger injury on his throwing hand, Cleveland is signing QB Bailey Zappe from Kansas City's practice squad.
Bailey Zappe throws during warmup in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough, Mass. | Image: AP Photo
