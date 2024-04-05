×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Buhler of Hero Motosports wins Stage 2 at Raid Portugal

Sebastian Buhler of Hero MotoSports Team Rally delivered a strong performance to win the second stage of the Rally Raid Portugal on Friday. The victory propelled Buhler, a native of Portugal, to second place in overall rankings, a big leap from his sixth place finish after Stage 1.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sebastian Bühler
Sebastian Bühler | Image:Hero MotoSports Team Rally
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Sebastian Buhler of Hero MotoSports Team Rally delivered a strong performance to win the second stage of the Rally Raid Portugal on Friday.

The victory propelled Buhler, a native of Portugal, to second place in overall rankings, a big leap from his sixth place finish after Stage 1.

Advertisement

This is the young rider's first Stage victory so far in the FIM World Rally Raid Championship.

"Stage 2 was a little longer than Stage 1. I tried to push right from the beginning because there was a lot of water on the tracks due to the rains. We will continue pushing through this week for the best final result," said Buhler after the race.

Advertisement

Ross Branch, his teammate, completed the stage in eighth place, but he moved up to seventh in the overall Rally GP Class standings. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines

Reigns & Cody' story arc

2 minutes ago
The Bride posters

Bale As Frankenstein

2 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

2 minutes ago
Israel

Israel attack Iran

3 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

3 minutes ago
Cancer

Cancer Capital

4 minutes ago
Gold vs Silver

Gold prices in India

5 minutes ago
Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

7 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

7 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

9 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

11 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

11 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

12 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

13 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

16 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

16 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo