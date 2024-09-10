sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:15 IST, September 10th 2024

Busch and Bellinger light up their old team in Cubs' 10-4 win over NL West-leading Dodgers

Michael Busch went 4 for 5 with a homer and scored three runs, Cody Bellinger had three RBIs including a two-run homer, and the Chicago Cubs beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4 on Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Michael Busch
Michael Busch | Image: AP
