sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Caitlin Clark heads to first WNBA postseason and Aces look for threepeat as playoffs begin Sunday

Published 15:29 IST, September 22nd 2024

Caitlin Clark heads to first WNBA postseason and Aces look for threepeat as playoffs begin Sunday

Caitlin Clark will make her first appearance in the WNBA playoffs in the arena where she started her professional career.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) questions the lack of a foul in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

15:29 IST, September 22nd 2024