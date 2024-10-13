Published 22:27 IST, October 13th 2024
Caleb Williams throws 4 TDs and Bears hold tea party in 35-16 rout of Jaguars in London
Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes — two each to receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Cole Kmet — and the Chicago Bears held a tea party celebration in the end zone in a 35-16 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Caleb Williams throws 4 TDs and Bears hold tea party | Image: AP
22:27 IST, October 13th 2024