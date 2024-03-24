×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 00:41 IST

Calicut Heroes beat Delhi Toofans to win maiden Prime Volleyball League trophy

The Calicut Heroes stunned the Delhi Toofans in the Final of the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rupay Prime Volleyball league
Rupay Prime Volleyball league | Image:Special Arrangement
The Calicut Heroes stunned the Delhi Toofans in the Final of the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, picking a 15-13, 15-10, 13-15, 15-12 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday to lift their maiden trophy.

The Delhi defence began well, cancelling out Calicut's aggressive attacks. Lazar Dodic and Santhosh showcased their attacking prowess, but a series of serve errors from Delhi allowed Calicut to cover the deficit. Vikas Maan made solid blocks while Jerome Vinith contributed in Calicut's defence. Perotto's magical super serve helped the Calicut Heroes get an early lead in the match.

Delhi began to attack from the middle, engaging Aayush and Aponza, while Calicut relied on Jerome and Chirag attacking from opposite ends. Danial's monster block on Dodic motivated Calicut. Delhi did not help themselves with unforced errors and Calicut starting sailing. Danial made two crucial blocks on Delhi attackers, and Calicut Heroes took a 2-0 lead.

Santhosh found himself shackled by Danial while Perotto remained aggressive on the attack. Two crucial blocks from Aponza and Manoj reignited Delhi to win the third set. Mukesh became an unlikely hero for Delhi while Rohit's electric serves tested Calicut. But in the fourth set, Jerome cancelled out Delhi's defence with vicious hits from the right and Calicut picked up a mammoth win. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 00:41 IST

