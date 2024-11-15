Published 00:19 IST, November 15th 2024
California looks to clinch bowl eligibility with a home win against Syracuse
Syracuse (6-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at California (5-4, 1-4), Saturday, 3 p.m. EST (The CW)BetMGM College Football Odds: Cal by 7 1/2.Series record: Tied 1-1. Syracuse won its final two conference games with a winning record in ACC.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
California looks to clinch bowl eligibility | Image: AP
