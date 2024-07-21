Published 21:34 IST, July 21st 2024

Cecile and Laurent Landi helped Simone Biles reach new heights. The Olympics serve as a homecoming

Cecile Canqueteau-Landi fit “in the box,” as she put it. She was skinny. She was blonde. She was pretty good at gymnastics.And so at 9 years old, she was whisked away to become part of the French national team program, a path that ultimately led her to the 1996 Olympics.