sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • CeeDee Lamb throws shade after losing ball in sun as Jerry Jones bristles over curtains

Published 00:16 IST, November 12th 2024

CeeDee Lamb throws shade after losing ball in sun as Jerry Jones bristles over curtains

CeeDee Lamb was unhappy about losing a ball in the sun on an incompletion that helped keep Dallas from scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the first half of Sunday's 34 -6 loss to Philadelphia.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

00:16 IST, November 12th 2024