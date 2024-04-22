Advertisement

One of India's top chess grandmasters, D Gukesh, has achieved a historic victory at the Candidates competition on Monday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, capping up an intense final round match. The grandmaster, who is 17 years old, now has a fantastic chance to contend for the World Championship title in the future. Gukesh Dommaraju, who achieved a significant milestone by being the youngest winner of the prestigious competition, has written history.

D Gukesh defeats Hikaru Nakamura, scripts history at Candidates Chess Championship

While he advanced towards a historic victory in the FIDE Candidates competition, D Gukesh proved to be a formidable opponent, winning five of the six games and losing just one to France's Alireza Firouzja. As of right now, he is the second-only Indian to earn a spot in the classical World Championship Final. GM Viswanathan Anand was the first Indian to do this. Following Gukesh's victory in The Great Hall in Toronto, the 17-year-old's admirers expressed their ecstasy on social media.

Will show this to my kids someday. Gukesh ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/DdvS0ULmBw — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay)

Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done . I’m personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking)

🎉 Congratulations to Gukesh for clinching the #FIDECandidates title and earning the coveted spot as the challenger for the World Championship! At 17, he's made history as the youngest-ever contender making the entire country 🇮🇳 proud. #Gukesh pic.twitter.com/8MDJZlP8w2 — IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC)

Congratulations #Gukesh for making history in the Chess♟️🗿🥳❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ivngF1J8Dc — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern)

The ICEMAN prevails!!



He comes from a swelteringly hot state, but he's shown he can keep his cool even when competitive heat is at its peak.



Just 17 years old, @DGukesh has a long and shining future ahead of him.

And so does Indian Chess.



An entire nation stands and Cheers… https://t.co/hKGz0DZC26 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra)

In the final-round encounter, the 17-year-old held Hikaru Nakamura to a draw with black pieces to win the title. Additionally, the thrilling draw occurred in the game between GMs Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana. That was sufficient to declare Gukesh the winner.

Gukesh has had an incredible journey thus far, going from not being regarded as a favourite to winning the championship hands-down. As the first youth to go to the summit match, the 17-year-old has now qualified for the ultimate prize, where he will take on Ding Liren of China in the World Championship Final.