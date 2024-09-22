Published 22:20 IST, September 22nd 2024
Viswanathan Anand leads sporting fraternity in hailing India for clinching Gold in Chess Olympiad
Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Sunday led the country's sporting fraternity in hailing the Indian men's and women's teams for their historic gold medal winning feat at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Viswanathan Anand congratulates Indian teams for winning gold medals at Chess Olympiad | Image: X.com
