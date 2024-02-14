English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

Anurag Thakur hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest

During a function at the Dhyanchand National Stadium here, Thakur handed over the torch to the FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich and representatives of the host city.

Press Trust Of India
Anurag Thakur with Chess Olympiad Torch
Anurag Thakur with Chess Olympiad Torch | Image:FIDE
Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest, the Hungarian capital, which will host the 45th edition of the prestigious tournament this year.

During a function at the Dhyanchand National Stadium here, Thakur handed over the torch to the FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich and representatives of the host city.

The tradition of organising the torch relay was first initiated by India in June, 2022 ahead of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai in July-August.

More than 2500 players had taken part in the Olympiad in Chennai and India had finished with nine medals, including historic women's team bronze.

"Chess is an intellectual legacy that India probably offers to the world, and it is not merely a sport, but a reflection of strategic depth and philosophical wisdom. The elegant sport not only sharpens the mind but also teaches invaluable lessons of patience and resilience and takes one onto the path of intellectual pursuit of strategic mastery," said Thakur during the ceremony.

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand and Hungarian GM Judit Polgar were also present during the ceremony. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

