  • Bharat Singh Chauhan replies to AICF, denies responsibility for alleged missing documents

Published 12:48 IST, August 28th 2024

Bharat Singh Chauhan replies to AICF, denies responsibility for alleged missing documents

The AICF issued the show cause notice to Chauhan regarding the missing documents of the 'federation’s operations' and mismanagement in terms of 'record-keeping and unauthorised alterations' during his tenure as the governing body's secretary that ended in 2022.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chess
Chess | Image: X
