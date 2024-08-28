Published 12:48 IST, August 28th 2024
Bharat Singh Chauhan replies to AICF, denies responsibility for alleged missing documents
The AICF issued the show cause notice to Chauhan regarding the missing documents of the 'federation’s operations' and mismanagement in terms of 'record-keeping and unauthorised alterations' during his tenure as the governing body's secretary that ended in 2022.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chess | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:48 IST, August 28th 2024