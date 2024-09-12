Published 10:49 IST, September 12th 2024
Chess Olympiad: Indian men blank Morocco; women outclass Jamaica
Indian men started their campaign in the 45th Chess Olympiad with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Morocco here.Later, the Indian women scored a facile 3.5-0.5 win over Jamaica. With D Gukesh, the world championship challenger taking a break in the opening round.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chess Olympiad: Indian men blank Morocco; women outclass Jamaica | Image: @ChessbaseIndia
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:49 IST, September 12th 2024