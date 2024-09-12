Published 11:52 IST, September 12th 2024
Chess: R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali star in India's strong start at Olympiad
R Praggnanandhaa set the tone on the top board as the Indian men's team blanked Morocco 4-0, while the women romped home against Jamaica, conceding just a draw in the process, in the first round of the 45th Chess Olympiad.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:52 IST, September 12th 2024