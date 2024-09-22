Published 20:59 IST, September 22nd 2024
'Crown comes home': Anand Mahindra's Elated Response After India's Historic Double at Chess Olympiad
The 5-member team of Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna and Srinath Narayanan scripted glory at Chess Olympiad.
Republic Sports Desk
Anand Mahindra's Response on India's Win at FIDE Chess Olympiad | Image: X.com
