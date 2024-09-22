Published 20:59 IST, September 22nd 2024

'Crown comes home': Anand Mahindra's Elated Response After India's Historic Double at Chess Olympiad

The 5-member team of Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna and Srinath Narayanan scripted glory at Chess Olympiad.