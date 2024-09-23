sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:37 IST, September 23rd 2024

'Father of Indian chess boom': The Anand effect that's shaping a 'golden generation'

And much to the delight of the revered Grandmaster, who played a key role in shaping some of the brightest youngsters in Indian chess right now, the country swept both the men's and women's gold at the 45th Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vishwanathan Anand
Vishwanathan Anand | Image: PTI
