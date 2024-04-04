Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:52 IST
FIDE Candidates 2024: Tournament schedule, India Chess players involved, Date, Time and More
Ahead of the start of the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament, let's take a look at how to watch the chess action live, and the Indian competition.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The FIDE Candidates tournament is scheduled to roll from today. A total of five Indians have made it to the contest. From India's side, R. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh D, and Vidit Gujrathi would participate in the male category. From the female section, India's hopes would lie on Koneru Hampy and Vaishali R. Ahead of the start of the competition, let's pay heed to some of the essential yet basic aspects of the tournament.
For the unaware, it is a competition where 16 qualified Grandmasters from across the world compete to become the candidate for the World Championship. Eight GMs in the male section and eight from the female category will play in their groups, respectively. Males will compete against males, and females will be up against females.
Advertisement
A winner from each category will emerge at the end of the tournament. The winner from the Male category will take on Ding Liren, and the female candidate will take on Ju Wenjun, at the World Championship event, which will take place later in the year.
The 5-time world champion from India, Viswanathan Anand has won the tournament before, and following the culmination of his peak, no Indian could ever qualify. However, 2024 has turned out to be exciting for India, as not one but five Indians have made it to the candidates.
Advertisement
Aside from Indians, many super GMs will be in focus. Former World Champion Magnus Carlsen says Fabiano Caruana from the USA, and Hikaru Nakamura are the favorites to win the tournament.
Thus, all to look forward to. Ahead of the start of the competition, let's gather information related to the dates of the competition, where it is going to be held, and most importantly what are timings of it and how to watch it.
Advertisement
Also Read | Humpy leads Indian challenge in Women’s Candidates chess tournament
Advertisement
When will the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will take place?
The FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will kick-start on April 4 and will culminate on April 22, 2024.
Advertisement
Where will the FIDE Candidates 2024 be taking place?
The FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will take place in Toronto, Canada.
Advertisement
Also Read | Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Receives Electric Car Gift from Mahindra
At what time the FIDE Candidates 2024 will take place?
In India, the FIDE Candidates tournament will take place at 12 AM IST.
How to watch the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament?
Fans all over the world can watch the FIDE Chess 2024 tournament on the official YouTube channel of FIDE. Here's the link- Chess Candidates- through which you can catch the Candidates action live.
Advertisement
Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:31 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.