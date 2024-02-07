Nirmala Sitharaman (left) during the 2024 budget speech and R Praggnanandhaa with PM Narendra Modi (right) | Image: Sansad TV (Screengrab) / X/@rpraggnachess

Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs of the Government of India Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, February 1st, gave a special mention to the India-based Chess Grandmasters during her 2024 Budget speech at the Parliament House.

FM Sitharaman hails R Praggnanandhaa, Indian GMs at 2024 Interim Budget speech

While giving her speech, FM Sitharaman mentioned the growth of Indian grandmasters from the year 2010 till 2024 and said that there has been a significant growth in the number of GMs lately.

She also mentioned about the Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa's efforts against Magnus Carlsen, the reigning World Champion, at the FIDE World Cup Final in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"The country is proud of our youth scaling new heights in sports. The highest-ever medal tally in Asian Games and Asian Para games in 2023 reflects a high confidence level. Chess prodigy and our no.1 ranked player Praggnanandhaa up a stiff fight against the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023. Today, India has over 80 Chess Grandmasters compared to a little over 20 in 2010," the Finance Minister said during her speech

Chess in India has been in an upward trajectory. Be it Pragg's achievements or the rise of stars like R Vaishali, D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, and more, the future is bright for Indian GMs.