For Vaishali, Global Chess League is opportunity to learn from Anand and visit London Eye
Set to make her debut in the Global Chess League alongside the great Viswanathan Anand, Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali says doing well in the star-studded event is not the only target on her mind when she lands in the British Capital next month.
Vaishali crushes Stefanova to take sole lead | Image: ChessbaseIndia/X
