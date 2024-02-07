Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa crushes China’s Wenjun Ju to join leaders

Here in the ninth round of the Tata Steel Masters, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa upset the current and four-time world champion women's singles champion from China, Wenjun Ju.

Press Trust Of India
R Praggnanandhaa
R Praggnanandhaa during a chess match | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated the reigning and four-time women's world champion Wenjun Ju from China in the ninth round of the Tata Steel Masters here.

The victory made Praggnanandhaa the only player in recent times to have beaten both the reigning world champions in open and women’s categories. Just a week ago in the same tournament, the Indian ace had beaten Ding Liren of China.

Advertisement

Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Anish Giri from Holland and D Gukesh are now giving Praggnanandhaa the company at the top of the table, with 5.5 points from the first nine rounds.

Abdusattorov scored the quickest victory of the round against Jorden van Foreest (The Netherlands) while Gukesh drew against compatriot Vidit Gujrathi, who is just half a point behind the leaders’ pack.

Advertisement

Praggnanandhaa made short work of Wenjun out of a two knights opening, wherein the Indian threw caution to the winds with his trademark complicated play.

Wenjun did not realise as Praggnanandhaa took the initiative quite early in the middle game and by the time the dust subsided, the Indian had a huge attack against the black king. The game lasted a mere 33 moves.

Advertisement

It turned out to be an easy day for Gujrathi as he could do nothing wrong against Gukesh out of a Petroff defence game. With the draw, Gujrathi ensured that he will be in the thick of things towards the business end of the tournament.

In the challengers section being held simultaneously, Leon Luke Mendonca won a grueling battle against Jaime Santos Latasa (Spain) after 111 moves to remain on the second spot and will look forward to prepare his challenge for the masters section next year.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News7 minutes ago

  4. Rupee strengthens amid foreign banks' dollar sales

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Toyota hitches a ride with the zeitgeist

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement