Gukesh Draws With Ding Liren In Second Game Of World Championship

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh bounced back to draw the second game against defending champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship here on Tuesday.

Playing with black pieces, Gukesh made a comeback of sorts, having lost to Liren in the opener of the 14-game showdown, on Monday.

"Draw with black in the world championship match is always nice and it's too early, we still have a long match," the Chennai-based GM said in the post-game press conference.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown and is looking to become the first Indian after the iconic Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

"There is obviously some pressure for anyone playing in a World Championship; there is a lot of pressure. But I also see it as a privilege that I can represent so many people and my country," he said.

"I am just focusing on one game at a time. Hopefully, things go my way," he added.

The first player to reach 7.5 points among the two will claim the coveted crown in the USD 2.5 million prize money event.

Anand, who has played a major role in shaping Gukesh's career, held the title five times in his illustrious career.

The 32-year-old Liren, on his part, said he was happy with how he performed in the second round.