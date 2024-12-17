Gukesh Gets Huge Reception At Grand Roadshow In Chennai, Honoured By Tamil Nadu CM

D Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess sensation, has been felicitated by the Tamil Nadu government following a grand roadshow in Chennai on Tuesday. This honour comes after Gukesh's incredible victory in the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore, where he defeated China's Ding Liren in a thrilling 14-game contest.

Gukesh's win has made him the youngest world chess champion in history, breaking the decades-old record set by Russian legend Garry Kasparov. The Tamil Nadu government's recognition is a testament to Gukesh's remarkable achievement, which has brought immense pride and joy to the nation.