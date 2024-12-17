Published 18:47 IST, December 17th 2024
Gukesh Gets Huge Reception At Grand Roadshow In Chennai, Honoured By Tamil Nadu CM
Gukesh's win has made him the youngest world chess champion in history, breaking the decades-old record set by Russian legend Garry Kasparov.
D Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess sensation, has been felicitated by the Tamil Nadu government following a grand roadshow in Chennai on Tuesday. This honour comes after Gukesh's incredible victory in the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore, where he defeated China's Ding Liren in a thrilling 14-game contest.
As part of the felicitation ceremony, Gukesh will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 crore from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. This grand reception is a fitting tribute to Gukesh's outstanding accomplishment, which has inspired countless young chess enthusiasts across India.
