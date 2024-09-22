Published 22:12 IST, September 22nd 2024
Hail Kings and Queens of 64 Squares: Indian men and women win maiden Chess Olympiad gold medals
India on Sunday scripted history in the Chess Olympiad as its men's and women's teams clinched their maiden titles in a rare clean sweep of gold medals after beating their respective opponents in the final round here.
India win double gold at Chess Olympiad | Image: X.com
