Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

I want it to be me who makes it to world championship from India: Vidit Gujrathi

The 29-year-old Gujrathi is among the three Indians who have qualified for the Candidates event to be held in April, with the winner of the eight-player competition set to take on China's Ding Liren in the next world championship.

Press Trust Of India
Vidit Gujrathi
Vidit Gujrathi | Image:chess.com
Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi on Tuesday said "everything came together" for him at the Grand Swiss event on his way to the Candidates, and expressed a wish to make the world chess championship final ahead of celebrated names such as R Praggnanandhaa.

It is for the first time that three Indian male players are going to feature in the event.

R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh are the other two Indians who have qualified for the event, with Nasik's Gujrathi being the first from the state of Maharashtra to reach such a level.

"Everything came together in three-day Grand Swiss, where just one game after the other, I kept winning," Gujrathi said during a media conference at the Mumbai Press Club.

"Probably this last one-and-a-half years were training (me) for such a situation - when the big-stakes situation came - I was ready for it," he said.

"I want it to be me who makes it from India," Gujrathi said.

Gujrathi said it was expected to not have five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen at Candidates, as his absence makes the "dynamics" interesting.

"It was expected. It's not a surprise for me that he's not playing. If he would have played, he was without a doubt, a favourite.

"That doesn't mean that I'm like, discounting myself. But he would have definitely add a new layer of friction in winning the tournament. But now that he's not playing the dynamics are good," he said.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

