Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi on Tuesday said "everything came together" for him at the Grand Swiss event on his way to the Candidates, and expressed a wish to make the world chess championship final ahead of celebrated names such as R Praggnanandhaa.

The 29-year-old Gujrathi is among the three Indians who have qualified for the Candidates event to be held in April, with the winner of the eight-player competition set to take on China's Ding Liren in the next world championship.

It is for the first time that three Indian male players are going to feature in the event.

R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh are the other two Indians who have qualified for the event, with Nasik's Gujrathi being the first from the state of Maharashtra to reach such a level.

"Everything came together in three-day Grand Swiss, where just one game after the other, I kept winning," Gujrathi said during a media conference at the Mumbai Press Club.

"Probably this last one-and-a-half years were training (me) for such a situation - when the big-stakes situation came - I was ready for it," he said.

"I want it to be me who makes it from India," Gujrathi said.

Gujrathi said it was expected to not have five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen at Candidates, as his absence makes the "dynamics" interesting.

"It was expected. It's not a surprise for me that he's not playing. If he would have played, he was without a doubt, a favourite.

"That doesn't mean that I'm like, discounting myself. But he would have definitely add a new layer of friction in winning the tournament. But now that he's not playing the dynamics are good," he said.