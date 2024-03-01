English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 18:21 IST

India No.1 Praggnanandhaa suffers a major setback in Prague Masters Chess tournament

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa blundered for the second day in a row, losing to Romanian Richard Rapport in the third round of the Prague Masters.

Republic Sports Desk
R. Praggnanadha in action
R. Praggnanadha in action | Image:Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa blundered for the second day in a row, losing to Romanian Richard Rapport in the third round of the Prague Masters Chess Tournament. After surpassing Viswanathan Anand and becoming the top Indian on the live rating list, this twin blow cost the Indian dearly, and much work left in the final six rounds of the 10-player round-robin battle.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest

Advertisement

Not the day for Pragg

It was full of drama, since Praggnanandhaa was not the only one who blew his chances. Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan turned the tables on local hero David Navara, who failed to maintain his confidence after achieving a winning position.

Advertisement

The all-Indian duel between Vidit Gujrathi and D Gukesh ended in a stalemate with neither player able to force matters, while overnight sole leader Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran was held to a draw by top German Vincent Keymer.

In the other game of the day, Nguyen Than Dai Van of Czech Republic defeated Mateusz Bartel of Poland from what was a complicated endgame.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in another news coming in from Shenzen in China, Arjun Erigaisi become the new India number one defeating Xiangyu Yu of China in the first round of the Shenzen Masters.

As things stand here, Abdusattarov joined Maghsoodloo in the lead on 2.5 points out of a possible three and the two are now trailed by Gukesh and Rapport with 2 points apiece. Gujrathi stands at fifth spot with 1.5 points, a half point ahead of Praggnanandhaa, Navara, Dai Van and Keymer. Bartel, with just a half point, is at the bottom of the table.

Advertisement

It was simply not Praggnanandhaa's day. The Indian did everything right except going past the finish line in his game against Rapport. The Hungarian-turned-Romanian is known for his uncompromising style and off-beat openings. The King's Indian was no exception as Rapport chose something uncommon at this level and Praggnanandhaa made rapid progress in the centre before launching a king-side attack.

Rapport was looking quite lost at one point in the middle game but hung in there till the Indian faltered. The game changed quickly thereafter as Rapport found some study-like defense and romped home.

Advertisement

Gukesh could not make much headway with his white pieces against Gujrathi out of a Berlin defense game. The middle game saw routine exchanges and the players quickly arrived at a minor pieces endgame that was just level.

Results round 3 (Indians unless stated): Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 2.5); R Praggnanandhaa (1) lost to Richard Rapport (Rou, 2); Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzb, 2.5) beat David Navara (Cze, 1); Mateusz Bartel (Pol, 0.5) lost to Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze, 1); D Gukesh (2) drew with Vidit Gujrathi (1.5).  

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

2 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

2 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

10 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

10 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

11 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Play Store delists Naukri, 99 acres, founder confirms

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  2. BJP May Field Yuvraj Singh From Jalandhar, Pawan Singh From Asansol

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  3. Woman Expresses Gratitude for Finding Her Lost iPhone in 3 Hours

    Info15 minutes ago

  4. Submit your investment proofs before March 31

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. Aditya-Ananya Arrive In Jamnagar For Anant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo