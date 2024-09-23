sb.scorecardresearch
  • Indian Chess Champs Recreate Rohit Sharma’s WC Strut After Winning Gold at the FIDE Chess Olympiad

Published 10:53 IST, September 23rd 2024

Indian Chess Champs Recreate Rohit Sharma’s WC Strut After Winning Gold at the FIDE Chess Olympiad

Tania Sachdev and D Gukesh entered the frame after receiving their medals and prize, imitating Rohit Sharma's iconic strut following Team India's T20 WC win.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian Chess Grandmasters celebrate their win at the Chess Olympiad
Indian Chess Grandmasters celebrate their win at the Chess Olympiad | Image: X/@SusanPolgar
