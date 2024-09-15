Published 23:51 IST, September 15th 2024
Indian men crush Azerbaijan, women smell victory against Kazakhstan
Backed by the two in-form stars in World Championship challenger D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaise, the Indian men scored the necessary 2.5 points out of possible three against Azerbaijan in the fifth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad here on Sunday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:51 IST, September 15th 2024