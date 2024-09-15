sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:51 IST, September 15th 2024

Indian men crush Azerbaijan, women smell victory against Kazakhstan

Backed by the two in-form stars in World Championship challenger D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaise, the Indian men scored the necessary 2.5 points out of possible three against Azerbaijan in the fifth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh
D Gukesh | Image: PTI
