Indian women crush Georgia; Gukesh leads men to victory over China
Grandmaster R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal put up impressive performances as Indian women defeated Georgia while World Championship challenger D Gukesh led the men to victory over China in the seventh round as both teams continued their unbeaten streak in 45th Chess Olympiad.
D Gukesh | Image: PTI
