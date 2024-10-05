sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:10 IST, October 5th 2024

Nihal Sarin powers Alaskan Knights to sole lead in Global Chess League

Indian prodigy Nihal Sarin helped PBG Alaskan Knights emerge as the sole leaders in the Global Chess League (GCL) after day two that was full of drama with world Number one Magnus Carlsen suffering a shock defeat on time against Alireza Firouzja.

Press Trust Of India
Nihal Sarin
Nihal Sarin | Image: X/@NihalSarin
