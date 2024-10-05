Published 12:10 IST, October 5th 2024
Nihal Sarin powers Alaskan Knights to sole lead in Global Chess League
Indian prodigy Nihal Sarin helped PBG Alaskan Knights emerge as the sole leaders in the Global Chess League (GCL) after day two that was full of drama with world Number one Magnus Carlsen suffering a shock defeat on time against Alireza Firouzja.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nihal Sarin | Image: X/@NihalSarin
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:10 IST, October 5th 2024