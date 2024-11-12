Published 21:09 IST, November 12th 2024
On Form, Gukesh Favourite To Win Against Ding Liren In World Championship: Praggnanandhaa
On current form, D Gukesh is the favourite to win the World Chess Championship title against his Chinese opponent, Ding Liren, believes Indian teenage Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. The World Championship is scheduled to be played from November 25 till December 15 in Singapore.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023 | Image: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023
