Published 10:56 IST, October 9th 2024
PBG Alaskan Knights one win away from GCL final
PBG Alaskan Knights were placed at the top spot with 18 match points and a win away from securing their place in the final of the Global Chess League (GCL).
Global Chess League kicks off with American Gambits and Alpine SG Pipers leading the charge | Image: Global Chess League
