Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov took to social media platform X to humorously respond to Rahul Gandhi's analogy between chess and politics. In a witty retort, Kasparov quipped, "Traditional dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top!"

The exchange unfolded after Rahul Gandhi drew parallels between chess strategies and political tactics, emphasizing the importance of controlling the center to exert pressure. Reflecting on his own experience with chess, Rahul Gandhi highlighted how he learned the game at a young age and eventually surpassed his initial mentors.

Praising Garry Kasparov as his favorite chess player, Rahul Gandhi lauded the chess legend's ability to apply pressure and employ non-linear thinking. Additionally, Rahul Gandhi humorously dubbed himself as the best chess player among Indian political leaders.

Garry Kasparov's playful response to an X user's comment further added to the banter, with the user expressing relief that Kasparov and fellow chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand retired early and were spared from facing Rahul Gandhi, whom the user hailed as the greatest chess genius of their time.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination from the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He is also fighting the polls from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, where he moved after losing his previous bastion of Amethi.

In his nomination papers, Rahul Gandhi has declared his assets worth Rs. 20 crore. Gandhi has stated that he doesn't own any car or residential apartments under his name.