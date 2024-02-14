Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:06 IST
Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess: Gukesh bows out, Carlsen makes strong comeback
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh settled for a draw with Caruana Fabiano of United States to bow out of contention in the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Challenge here.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh settled for a draw with Caruana Fabiano of United States to bow out of contention in the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Challenge here.
World number one Magnus Carlsen came from behind to score over Alireza Firouza of France first in the classical and then in the tiebreaker to make it to the semifinals quite easily.
Advertisement
Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian’s experience came in handy as he outclassed Vincent Keymer of Germany to make it to the semis, while Nodribek Abdusattarov proved superior to reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China to make his way in to last four.
Gukesh had to win to remain in with a chance but Caruana’s immense experience in this format came in handy as the American proved better prepared. In the end Gukesh had to split the point.
Advertisement
Its not the end of the road for any player yet as those who have gone out of contention for podium finish will fight for the 5th to 8th spot.
In the semifinals, Carlsen will take on Abdusattarov, while Aronian has a tough nut to crack in Caruana.
Advertisement
Among other contestants, Gukesh will be up against Keymer and Alireza will face Ding Liren in the 200000 USD prize money tournament being played under Chess960 rules where the starting position of the pieces is changed randomly at start of the game.
Results Quarterfinal game 2: Fabiano Caruana (USA) drew with D Gukesh (Ind) 1.5-0.5; Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzb) drew with Ding Liren (Chn) 1.5-0.5; Alireza Firouza (Fra) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 1-1, 0-2; Levon Aronian (Usa) beat Vincent Keymer (Ger) 1.5-0.5.
Advertisement
Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:06 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nazara Tech’s Nodwin Gaming acquires UAE’s Ninja GlobalTech 5 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.