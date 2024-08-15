Published 22:42 IST, August 15th 2024
Chethan LR and Mayank Agarwal guide Bengaluru Blasters to a commanding nine-wicket victory
The Bengaluru Blasters opened their campaign in the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 with a commanding nine-wicket victory.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Chethan LR and Mayank Agarwal guide Bengaluru Blasters to a commanding nine-wicket victory | Image: Special arrangement
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:42 IST, August 15th 2024