Published 22:03 IST, August 18th 2024

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes completes behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce in preseason game vs Detroit

Patrick Mahomes completed a behind-the-back pass to longtime tight end Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs’ second drive against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, injecting a little bit of life into the preseason game.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
