  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he will not endorse anybody for president

Published 11:24 IST, September 12th 2024

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he will not endorse anybody for president

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday he will not endorse either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, even as the former president continued to call Mahomes' wife, Brittany, a supporter of his campaign.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
11:24 IST, September 12th 2024