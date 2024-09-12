Published 11:24 IST, September 12th 2024
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he will not endorse anybody for president
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday he will not endorse either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, even as the former president continued to call Mahomes' wife, Brittany, a supporter of his campaign.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
11:24 IST, September 12th 2024