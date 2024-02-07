Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Chouhan starts with round of 71 in Bahrain

Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan, playing his maiden season on the DP World Tour, dropped a late double bogey for an opening round card of 1-under 71 at the Bahrain Championship here.

Press Trust Of India
Golf
Golf | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chouhan starts with round of 71 in Bahrain

Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan, playing his maiden season on the DP World Tour, dropped a late double bogey for an opening round card of 1-under 71 at the Bahrain Championship here.

Advertisement

He was placed T-69 and will need a sharp second round to make his first DP World Tour cut outside India.

Chouhan, who won the PGTI’s Order of Merit to grab a full card to the DP World Tour, missed the cut last week in Ras Al Khaimah.

Advertisement

In Bahrain, where he is the lone Indian as Shubhankar Sharma has taken the week off, Chouhan did a fine job by picking three of his birdies on the Par-5s and putted well.

He bogeyed the second and the fourth, but birdies on the par-5 third and Par-3 seventh from 16 feet meant he turned in even par. A birdie on the par-5 11th from nine feet and a hole out from 27 yards on the Par-5 14th saw him get to 2-under but a double bogey on Par-3 16th ruined his card. He did manage a 13-foot birdie on the 18th for a 71.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World17 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago

  3. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement