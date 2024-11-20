Published 20:02 IST, November 20th 2024
Cleveland's Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year in first season as skipper at any level
Cleveland's Stephen Vogt won American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after leading the to 92 wins and a division title in his first year as a skipper at any level.
Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year, Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy takes home NL honor | Image: AP
