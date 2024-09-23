Published 23:24 IST, September 23rd 2024
Coliseum employees who became familiar faces brace for what's next as A's move to Sacramento
Sometimes, Leland Anderson steals a quick glance high into the stands above left field and finds his wife Sandy in section 237 for a wave and a smile.
