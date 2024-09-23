sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Coliseum employees who became familiar faces brace for what's next as A's move to Sacramento

Published 23:24 IST, September 23rd 2024

Coliseum employees who became familiar faces brace for what's next as A's move to Sacramento

Sometimes, Leland Anderson steals a quick glance high into the stands above left field and finds his wife Sandy in section 237 for a wave and a smile.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coliseum employees who became familiar faces brace for what’s next as A’s move to Sacramento
Coliseum employees who became familiar faces brace for what’s next as A’s move to Sacramento | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

23:24 IST, September 23rd 2024