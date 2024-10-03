sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Como soccer team is attracting more than just celebrities to Italy’s famous lake

Published 20:16 IST, October 3rd 2024

Como soccer team is attracting more than just celebrities to Italy’s famous lake

George Clooney’s villa is a 20-minute drive up the lake shore road from Como’s stadium.Kate Beckinsale was a spectator in the stands last weekend.Celebrity spottings and weddings have long been a pastime on Italy’s famous lake, which is known for its majestic views of the Alps.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Como Soccer Team
Como Soccer Team | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

20:16 IST, October 3rd 2024