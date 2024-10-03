Published 20:16 IST, October 3rd 2024
Como soccer team is attracting more than just celebrities to Italy’s famous lake
George Clooney’s villa is a 20-minute drive up the lake shore road from Como’s stadium.Kate Beckinsale was a spectator in the stands last weekend.Celebrity spottings and weddings have long been a pastime on Italy’s famous lake, which is known for its majestic views of the Alps.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Como Soccer Team | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
20:16 IST, October 3rd 2024