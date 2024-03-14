×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Conor McGregor pokes fun at Floyd Mayweather as he reminisces BIG MONEY crossover fight

While celebrating the 3rd anniversary of ‘Money Fight,’ Conor McGregor posted an image from the bout, claiming that he ‘carried Floyd’ for most of the fight.

Reported by: Adil Khan
In the last three years, UFC star Conor McGregor has called out boxing great Floyd Mayweather to a rematch multiple times. The former UFC Champion can frequently be seen taunting the legendary boxer or praising him for showing up to the fight, which took place in August 2017. However, despite various callouts, Conor McGregor is yet to receive a word from Floyd Mayweather for the much-awaited rematch.

Undeterred, Conor McGregor continues to make his point. Recently, while celebrating the third anniversary of the ‘Money Fight,’ Conor McGregor posted an image from the bout, claiming that he ‘carried Floyd’ for most of the fight. “3 years ago today I carried Floyd for his final boxing match. Wow time flies when you’re stacking cheddar. Happy retirement champ,” wrote Conor McGregor.

Did Conor McGregor really “carry” the McGregor vs Mayweather fight?

The statement made by the Notorious One seems very far-fetched, as going into the ‘Money fight’ Floyd Mayweather was undefeated at 49-0 (after McGregor vs Mayweather: 50-0), while Conor McGregor was making his boxing debut. Even though Conor McGregor dominated in the first round, he was not able to keep up with the experienced Floyd Mayweather in the later rounds. In the end, Floyd Mayweather secured the win via a TKO in the tenth round.

Despite losing, Conor McGregor received the biggest paycheck of his career. According to reports, “Floyd Mayweather's guaranteed disclosed paycheck was $100 million and McGregor's guaranteed disclosed paycheck was $30 million”. However, after adding brand promotion and other bonuses, the two fighters earned way more than that. “Mayweather reportedly earning $280 million from the fight and McGregor earning $130 million”.

After fighting Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor returned to UFC where he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Though he delivered some vicious left-hands, The Notorious One got bested in the fourth round of the fight via submission. His fight against Nurmagomedov drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event. His last opponent was Donald Cerrone, who he defeated in under 40 seconds at UFC 246. After that, Conor McGregor retired from the sport, claiming that the game doesn’t excite him anymore. 

Published August 28th, 2020 at 19:00 IST

