Published 23:59 IST, November 4th 2024
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is knocked out of game at Atlanta with hamstring injury
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered a hamstring injury and has left Sunday's game at Atlanta.The Cowboys announced Prescott will not return.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas. | Image: AP
