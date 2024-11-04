sb.scorecardresearch
  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is knocked out of game at Atlanta with hamstring injury

Published 23:59 IST, November 4th 2024

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is knocked out of game at Atlanta with hamstring injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered a hamstring injury and has left Sunday's game at Atlanta.The Cowboys announced Prescott will not return.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas. | Image: AP
