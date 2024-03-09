Advertisement

Ben Stokes faced a challenging fifth Test against India in Dharamsala, as he encountered low scores of 0 and 2, culminating his series performance in India with a total of 199 runs across 10 innings. His dismissal for the 13th time in Tests by the star spinner R Ashwin on Saturday further compounded his struggle. It has been a tough journey for Stokes, who will likely be reflecting on this disappointing turn of events as he prepares for future matches.

Ben Stokes had a series to forget in India after he was dismissed at 2 in his last innings

Ben Stokes was bowled for two runs in his last innings of the fifth Test in Dharamsala, bringing an end to his dismal batting performance in the Test series against India. In his team's last innings on Saturday morning, England skipper Stokes could only face ten deliveries as R Ashwin took his wicket.

Stokes was supposed to be a specialist batter, but he only scored 199 runs in the five-match series, far short of the high expectations. His scores showed a downward trend, beginning at 70 and going down to 5, 47, 11, 41, 15, 3, 4, 0, and ultimately 2.

In the fifth and final Test, Ben Stokes struggled with the bat, scoring only two runs. He was removed in the last innings by a R Ashwin delivery after being hit by a Kuldeep Yadav googly in the first. Aside from his significant contribution of 70 runs in the first Test in Hyderabad, Stokes failed to perform when his team needed him the most.

Despite his recuperation from knee surgery during the ODI World Cup last year, Stokes chose not to bowl and instead focused on his batting. However, his failure to accept greater responsibility with the bat, along with England's batting deficiencies against India's superior attack, contributed to his troubles. Stokes frequently struggled to decide whether to defend or attack, which led to dismissals against Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Stokes eventually started bowling in the series, taking out India's skipper Rohit Sharma, but his influence with the ball came too late, as England were already behind 3-1.

In the 2024 India vs. England series, Ben Stokes struggled, managing just 199 runs in 10 innings, with a high score of 70. His disappointing average of 19.9 exemplified a challenging tournament, showcasing the tough conditions he faced in India. This performance might serve as a harsh learning experience for the talented player, highlighting the demanding nature of international cricket in unfamiliar settings.-