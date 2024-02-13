Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

24-year-old Shamar Joseph honoured with ICC's POTM recognition for his HEROICS in Australia Tests

Shamar Joseph has made history after he received ICC recognition for his impressive performance against Australia in the Test series that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Republic Sports Desk
Shamar Joseph
West Indies' Shamar Joseph raises the ball after taking 7 wickets in his team's defeat of Australia on the 4th day of their cricket test match in Brisbane | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
If West Indies have been showing their prowess in the Australia series, Shamar Joseph has been one of the reasons why. The star Windies pacer was an instant hit on their tour down under after he took out Steve Smith with his first-ever ball in International cricket. His flawless start led to the International Cricket Council recognizing his heroics in the Test series, and the 24-year-old made history after he was adjudged as the Men's ICC Player of the Month.  

Also Read: India opener Smriti Mandhana jumps up two spots to world no. 4 in ICC Women's ODI batting rankings

24-year-old Shamar Joseph lands huge feat after heroics against Australia 

On Tuesday, Shamar Joseph became the first West Indian to earn the Men's ICC Player of the Month award for his performance in the Australia Test series. Joseph had a fantastic beginning to his West Indies stint. Brought into the side for their Test series against Australia, the 24-year-old made a swift impression. In terms of the women's category, Amy Hunter, Ireland's powerful young batter, won the women's title after dominating Zimbabwe.

"To get such an award on the world stage feels special. I totally enjoyed every moment of that experience playing for West Indies in Australia, especially the magic of the final day at the Gabba. Taking the wicket to win the match was a dream! "It was a truly memorable moment for me, and I just want to continue to work hard and deliver more match-winning performances for the West Indies with the ball; and when required also with the bat," Shamar Joseph said after receiving the recognition.

Joseph's debut in Test cricket saw him take five wickets in the first innings in Adelaide, including valued wickets from Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Steve Smith. But Joseph's performance in the second Test in Brisbane will be remembered, as he took 7/68 - four of which were bowled - to leave the home side eight runs short of the given target. The win allowed the Windies to secure a historic draw against the Austrians, and Joseph won the Player of the Series for his masterclass debut. 

Also Read: 'He possesses off-side game, just like Sourav Ganguly': India's new 'king of the off-side’ FOUND?

The West Indies were able to seal a strong win in their third T20I match against Australia, which the hosts won with a 2-1 lead. But the Windies' performance will be long remembered, credits to Shamar Joseph. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 13th, 2024 at 18:08 IST

