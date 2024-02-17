English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

224/2 to 319 all out: India STUN England in Rajkot with impeccable bowling display without Ashwin

Mohammed Siraj grabbed four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two each as England were dismissed for 319 in 71.1 overs on day three of the third Test against India here on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
Team India celebrate getting England all out
Team India celebrate getting England all out | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
Mohammed Siraj grabbed four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two each as England were dismissed for 319 in 71.1 overs on day three of the third Test against India here on Saturday.

Thanks to the all-out effort of the bowlers, India have the upper hand with a 126-run first-innings lead.

India had made 445 in their first innings with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries.

England were 290/5 at lunch, but after the break Siraj took the wickets of Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and James Anderson, while Jadeja accounted for the dangerous Ben Stokes (41) and Tom Hartley.

Opener Ben Duckett, who overnight 133, made 153 off 151 deliveries before being dismissed by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed two wickets before lunch.

England, resuming the third day on their overnight score of 207/2, lost Joe Root (18), who could add just nine runs to his overnight score of nine before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

The next man in, Jonny Bairstow, departed without opening his account with Kuldeep trapping him in front of the wicket. Then, Kuldeep took the prize wicket of Duckett to reduce the visitors to 260/5.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 445 all out in 130.5 overs.

England 1st innings: 319 in 71.1 overs (Ben Duckett 153, Ollie Pope 39, Ben Stokes 41; Md Siraj 4/84, Kuldeep Yadav 2/77, Ravindra Jadeja 2/51) 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

