×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 18:27 IST

3 MEN AND A CATCH: Bangladesh make a meal of slip catching, drop one air-borne thrice vs SL- WATCH

In what could be defined as a typical case of comedy of errors, three Bangladesh fielders tried to get hold of one catch, none succeeded.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Image:Fancode
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bangladesh's fielders have not performed well in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. They dropped catches and suffered the price. In the second Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the Tigers demonstrated how not to approach a catch in the slip cordon. Three of them, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, and Zakir Hasan, attempted to catch the ball, but none of them succeeded.

Also Read | Pat Cummins reminisces India's nightmarish WC final night

Advertisement

BAN vs SL: 3-men tried to take one catch, all failed

On Day 2, when the Tigers desperately needed wickets, a trio squandered even the most basic opportunity. Khaled Ahmed bowled one outside the off-stump, and Prabath Jayasuriya launched a powerful drive through the cover zone. However, the batter could not middle it and the ball took a thick outside edge from the bat and flew towards the first slip. Shanto, who was stationed to take the catch, went for it. But despite getting both hands on the ball, Shanto could not latch on to the leather. Dipu, standing at second slip, tried to take the rebound but could not. The ball was still airborne and this time Zakir desperately tried to get hold of it, but it fell at a distance. Sri Lanka were 419 for 6 when Jayasuriya got the lifeline.

Advertisement

Jayasuriya went on to score 28 runs off 75 balls, including three fours, as Sri Lanka totaled 531 in 159 overs. Shakib Al Hasan, who returned to Test cricket after an almost 12-month absence, was their best bowler. The left-arm spinner finished with numbers of 37-5-110-3.

Advertisement

Hasan Mahmud, who made his Test debut, took the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews. Kamindu Mendis, who made two hundreds in the Sylhet Test, finished unbeaten on 92 with seven fours and two sixes.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs CSK

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live

2 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Big Attack on Pak Forces

14 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman declaration

14 minutes ago
GT vs SRH

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

15 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda

Mrunal On Vijay

16 minutes ago
RCB fan

RCB fan inks tattoo

18 minutes ago
CBI Records Statement of Family of JK Man Tricked Into Fighting For Russian Army

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

19 minutes ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Weather in Assam, WB

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

5 Fastest balls in IPL

25 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Star Campaigners of Cong

25 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

37 minutes ago
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Ban's missed catch

43 minutes ago
Milk

Reuse Old Milk

43 minutes ago
BJP star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir

BJP Star Campaigners

an hour ago
Two Arrested For Killing Para-Badminton Player Over Money Matter

Para-Badminton Player

an hour ago
Charges against Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali case

CBI Custody Extension

an hour ago
Almond cake

Patiala

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  3. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. YouTube Music web app launches offline downloads

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands

    Tech 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo