Bangladesh's fielders have not performed well in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. They dropped catches and suffered the price. In the second Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the Tigers demonstrated how not to approach a catch in the slip cordon. Three of them, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, and Zakir Hasan, attempted to catch the ball, but none of them succeeded.

BAN vs SL: 3-men tried to take one catch, all failed

On Day 2, when the Tigers desperately needed wickets, a trio squandered even the most basic opportunity. Khaled Ahmed bowled one outside the off-stump, and Prabath Jayasuriya launched a powerful drive through the cover zone. However, the batter could not middle it and the ball took a thick outside edge from the bat and flew towards the first slip. Shanto, who was stationed to take the catch, went for it. But despite getting both hands on the ball, Shanto could not latch on to the leather. Dipu, standing at second slip, tried to take the rebound but could not. The ball was still airborne and this time Zakir desperately tried to get hold of it, but it fell at a distance. Sri Lanka were 419 for 6 when Jayasuriya got the lifeline.

Jayasuriya went on to score 28 runs off 75 balls, including three fours, as Sri Lanka totaled 531 in 159 overs. Shakib Al Hasan, who returned to Test cricket after an almost 12-month absence, was their best bowler. The left-arm spinner finished with numbers of 37-5-110-3.

Hasan Mahmud, who made his Test debut, took the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews. Kamindu Mendis, who made two hundreds in the Sylhet Test, finished unbeaten on 92 with seven fours and two sixes.