Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

38-year-old Kedar Jadhav shows he is still NOT finished with a knock to remember in Ranji Trophy

Kedar Jadhav's market value has considerably decreased since his exclusion from the Indian team after the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Vishal Tiwari
Kedar Jadhav
Kedar Jadhav | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Currently making waves in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 on the domestic circuit, Kedar Jadhav has showcased his prowess with a remarkable innings of 182 (216) against Jharkhand. The out-of-favor batsman, batting at number four for Maharashtra, smashed a brilliant century including 21 boundaries and 5 sixes. 

3 things you need to know

  • Kedar Jadhav has played 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India from 2014 to 2020
  • He was last seen playing for India during an ODI match in New Zealand
  • During Maharashtra's first match of the season, Kedar scored 56 runs

Kedar Jadhav shows he is still not finished

Kedar Jadhav joined the action in the 50th over after the dismissal of Naushad Shaikh, with the team at 176-2. Jadhav went on to build crucial partnerships, contributing 113 runs with opener Pavan Shah and later adding significantly to a 249-run stand with Ankit Bawne. Unfortunately, Jadhav fell short of a well-deserved double century, succumbing to a delivery by Virat Singh.

Kedar Jadhav's market value has considerably decreased since his exclusion from the Indian team after the 2019 ODI World Cup. Despite entering the auction with a relatively high base price of 2 crores, he did not attract interest from any franchises. 

Last year, Jadhav went unsold and temporarily shifted to Marathi commentary before being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as an injury replacement for David Willey mid-season. Although he played two matches, he could only manage to score 12 runs.

A familiar face in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having previously played for prominent teams such as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the accomplished batsman will be absent from the upcoming IPL 2024. Despite being expected to be part of the auction, the Maharashtra batsman's name was surprisingly absent from the announced list.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

