Published 10:50 IST, October 11th 2024
3rd T20: India eye series sweep, runs from openers against Bangladesh
Despite its inconsequential nature, India will be eagerly pursuing the twin goals of a series sweep and monitoring the progress of impressive second-line players during the third and final T20 against Bangladesh here on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Bangladesh 's Parvez Hossain Emon during the 1st T20I match between India and Bangladesh at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:50 IST, October 11th 2024